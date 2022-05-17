Alheri Emmanuel, mother of Deborah, a college student killed over alleged blasphemy, says the family was counting on her to support the education of her siblings.

Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy.

In an interview on Monday, Alheri said Deborah endured hardship while in school, adding that they could only afford a small quantity of garri when she got admission into the college.

She said Deborah’s siblings have been inconsolable since the incident happened, adding that she was the hope of the family.

“When we heard the information, we were told that she got into trouble in school. I was confused and asked what kind of trouble and how she got into trouble and they told me she made a statement against Prophet Muhammad. I didn’t believe it,” she said in tears.

“People continued to call me saying some people wanted to kill my daughter. I was devastated and I told them God will surely ensure she gets justice for what she was being accused of.

“I was in so much pain when I said my remaining children will not go to school. I was angry because when Deborah got admission to Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, we had nothing to give to her. She only went to school with a small quantity of garri.

“She told me she would go and manage until her father and I could afford sending her more food items. And now she has been cruelly murdered. The remaining children will continue going to school by the grace of God.

“We were hoping that when she completes school, she would be able to get a job and assist the remaining younger ones through school.

“I have handed everything over to God. God will get me justice. Since I have been living in the north, I have never heard of such. I am thankful to God that my child died calling unto Him. All I can say is, I am grateful to God and the people of the country who have helped in the course of seeking justice for my daughter.”

Garba Emmanuel, Deborah’s father who is a farmer, said he has been struggling to sponsor the children’s education.

“We heard the news from my brother in Sokoto. He called us to say something terrible had happened to Deborah,” the father said in tears.

“I am feeling very sad about this issue. Honestly, whether we get justice or not, we have left everything in the hands of God.

“I am a farmer in Tungan-Magajiya in Rijau LGA of Niger state. The remaining six children, if I can afford it, I will take them to school.

“We are only seeking justice. If the government doesn’t get us justice, we have left the issue in the hands of God.”

