Justiniani and Cheplak from California, USA, gave birth to their sons on the same day, at the same hospital, just hours apart

Their sons, named Oliver and Silas, were born with the same measurements, each weighing 3.3 kilogrammes and measuring 50.8 centimetres at birth

Although the twins planned on getting pregnant at the same time so they could raise their kids together, they never thought they would give birth on the same day

Identical twin sisters Jill Justiniani and Erin Cheplak have become parents together on the same day, in the same hospital, within hours of each other.

Jill Justiniani and Erin Cheplak, from California, tried for a baby at the same time but had no idea they'd be delivering their boys on exactly the same day. Photo: Purdom Family.

The sisters welcomed their firstborn sons on May 5, with each of the boys weighing 3.3 kilograms and measuring 50.8 centimetres.

Speaking to People magazine, the sisters said they always played together, slept together, and even ate together and that having their babies on the same day was a bit surprising for them.

"My parents would talk about how we had our own language together. We would be in our cribs side to side and make these cooing sounds. I'd make a sound and Erin would respond," Jill said.

"It just feels like it was supposed to be. It is a little surprising because what are the odds? But it's like, of course, this would happen to us," she added.

Twin sisters planned to get pregnant same time

While the sisters planned on getting pregnant at the same time because they thought that it would be fun for them, giving birth on the same day had not crossed their minds.

Jill was scheduled for a cesarean section on May 5 because doctors discovered her son, Oliver, was in a breech position.

Erin's baby, Silas, was due on May 15 but on the morning of May 5, Erin's water broke.

Jill's procedure was scheduled for 1:30pm, but was delayed due to a few emergency c-sections at the hospital. Meanwhile, Erin arrived at the hospital at 9:30am and was soon in active labour.

"It was the four of us and all being a support system together. They were there for my strong contractions, I could not have gotten through that without that support," Erin said.

Oliver was born at 6:39pm, and Silas followed at 11:31pm.

