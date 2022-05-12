Talented kid dancers popularly known as Ghetto Kids have gone viral on social media after showing off their incredible dance skills

Ghetto kids have been steadily making headlines after sharing videos of themselves showcasing their skills while vibing to different hit songs

Social media users have showered praises on the kid dancers over the energy they put in dancing and making themselves happy

A group of talented kid dancers have been causing a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of themselves showcasing their incredible dance skills.

In the video shared via their official Twitter handle @ghetto__kids, the young dancers were spotted dancing to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song Buga.

The first part of the video showed one of the dancers leaning on an old man before proceeding to join his co-dancers in vibing to the song.

Kid dancers show off incredible dance skills

Talented kids receive accolades

The video has sparked reactions from viewers who applauded the kids for putting so much energy into dancing.

While some fans praised the kids over their incredible talent, some others expressed their desire to learn how to dance.

Jamil Kuje said:

"This is so amazing to watch. I love the energy they put in their dance videos. It makes me smile always."

Tamar Jack added:

"See me smiling anyhow. These kids are so talented. Their dance skill is amazing. I pray they don't stop dancing cause it really puts smiles on people's faces."

Chidera Nwaigwe said:

"Omo them Sabi o. See that small girl just dey turn legs like machine. I can't even move my body to save my life. I really want to learn dancing sha."

Ogechi said:

"I wish I know how to dance. I love this so much but too bad I cannot dance."

Viral kid dancers flown into Nigeria and featured in music video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that talented kid dancers popularly known as Ghetto Kids have caught the attention of Nigerian singer Eltee Skhillz.

In an Instagram post, Eltee relished having a nice time with the kids, describing them as super talented and amazing.

"It was really amazing bringing @ghettokids_tfug to Nigeria, they are really amazing and super talented kids, you guys are a part of my journey and I can’t wait to come visit the whole team in Uganda", Eltee wrote.

