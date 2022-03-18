An intelligent lady called Doreen Akorfa Ameonu graduated from the University of Ghana with a first-class through determination

It all started when she recorded a low GPA of 2.8 and decided to become relentless about her desire for first-class

According to her, one of the tricks that worked in her favour was experimenting with different learning methods until finding a suitable one for herself

Doreen Akorfa Ameonu, a brilliant Ghanaian lady who graduated from the University of Ghana with First Class Honours in BSc. Psychology has inspired many students and social media users in general with her story.

Narrating how it all happened on her LinkedIn handle, Doreen indicated that she started the four-year journey on the wrong foot with a terrible GPA of 2.8.

However, with great determination, she decided to experiment with different methods of learning until she finally got one that was suitable for her, which became the secret to her academic success.

Pictures of Doreen who achieved first-class after starting off on wrong foot Photo credit: Doreen Akorfa Ameonu via LinkedIn

Doreen's own words

"My first year was terrible. I struggled with my academic work and ended with a 2.8 GPA. I always knew I wanted to graduate with a first class and this was a huge deviation from that goal.Determined to change that, I experimented various ways of learning until I found the right one for me," she said.

Because her grades significantly improved, Doreen got chosen to represent her class for an Erasmus exchange program in Turkey in her third year.

"In my final year, I received a Dean’s Honour List award for exuding academic excellence. Finally, on 13th January, 2022, I graduated with an FGPA of 3.72!" she added with great joy.

