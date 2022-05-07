An unidentified man was spotted acting in a funny manner and afterwards messed up his expensive iPhone

In the short clip, he held one tip of the expensive Apple product and directed the other part facing the meal before dipping it in the soup

Social media users have expressed diverse views on the incident as many knocked the man for the disturbing showing

Mixed reactions have greeted an emerging clip of a man dipping an expensive iPhone into mouth-watering fufu and soup consisting of assorted fish and meat.

In the short clip uploaded by Phylxentertainment, spotted by Legit.ng, the man can be seen holding the iPhone at an eatery, where he had his food placed in front of him.

Photo of man soaking iPhone in fufu and soup. Source: Instagram/@phylxentertainment, Flashpop

Source: UGC

He held one tip of the expensive Apple product and directed the other part facing the meal before dipping it into the soup.

The man subsequently pushed the electronic device deeper inside the soup before removing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As expected, the video gained massive views after it emerged on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Reacting to the footage, @Bella_leghacy said:

''Like is it necessary. Ah, e phone be water-resistant not soup resistant ei.''

@H_l_lit commented:

''It's high time the government expands the number of mental hospitals in Ghana. The alarming rate of psychiatric issues is worrisome.''

@Mroshew commented:

''Weitin Apple company nor do before wey person dey does.''

@Agemanray4388 said:

''Steve Jobs will be, so disappointed makers of Apple phone will weep at this stupidity.''

@Ewur_abena12 commented:

''Will he actually eat back the food because I will be disappointed! Ha.''

Traditionalist who uses iPhone11 goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a 29-year-old traditionalist who uses iPhone11.

He told Legit.ng in an interview that the public perception of traditional practices is ill-informed and bias.

The devout traditionalist said the practice is actually for the advancement of human causes and well-being stressing that it is people who have limited it to a means of seeking fast fame, wealth or wishes.

The tech savvy man who uses an iPhone 11 revealed that his family had disowned him as a result of his traditional practice.

Source: Legit.ng