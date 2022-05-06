A Nigerian lady identified as Gloria Adie is currently reeling in shock after thieves stole her grinding machine

The lady is a producer of Tom Brown 'Akamu' and is based in Omoku, Rivers state where the unfortunate incident happened

She has narrated her story to Legit.ng, lamenting her loss and saying she does not know where to begin after the important item got lost

Gloria Adie, a Nigerian woman who sells Tom Brown Akamu has lamented her huge loss after thieves stormed her house and made away with her grinding machine. She said she bought it N120,000 last year.

According to her, she woke up on the morning of May 6th and discovered that the place she kept the machine was an empty space. The incident happened in Omoku, Rivers state where she is based.

Gloria says her Tom Brown business won't cope without the machine. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Gloria Adie, Mrs Zanga.

Source: Original

Important production equipment is lost

In an interview with Legit.ng Gloria who is also known as Mrs Zanga said the machine is her most important production equipment and that her business can't function without it.

She told Legit.ng:

"I'm low on spirit. In the early hours of this morning, I woke up to my daily business routine and found out that my machine has been stolen.

"This is my grinding machine and my biggest production tool I use in my Tom Brown production factory. This business can't literally function without this equipment."

Gloria who is a graduate of Biochemistry at Niger Delta University made a tweet where she lamented the huge loss, prompting some Nigerians to donate to her.

But when Legit.ng enquired to know if the donations were enough to cover the cost of a new machine, her answer was in the negative, but she said people were still donating to her.

