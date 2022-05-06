Nigerian woman Tracy Osadi has been trending online after sharing photos of herself before pregnancy and after birth

The beautiful mother shared the photos online to show fans how pregnancy changed and humbled her

Reacting to the video, some women also shared their pregnancy journey and the changes they experienced.

A Nigerian woman, Tracy Osadi, has wowed Nigerians on social media after sharing photos of herself during pregnancy and after birth.

In a short clip which she shared via her tiktok handle @tracyosadi, the beautiful lady documented photos which showed her pregnancy journey till delivery.

During her journey through pregnancy, it was glaring that the expectant mother looked different from her normal self, as her nose and face looked really swollen and pale.

Mother shares photos of herself before pregnancy and after birth. Credit: @TracyOsadi (Tiktok)

The pain of pregnancy

Tracy also revealed that the pregnancy made her go through her 4th caesarean session, and luckily, it was successful.

At the end of the clip, photos of the lady after giving birth to her child was displayed and it was observed that she had fully regained back her beauty.

Media users react to the video

Here are some comments from people who watched her video on tiktok.

Slimzytolly said:

"I’m not surprised cus I was looking like a baby elephant God is great."

Omaka Gerald noted:

"Pregnancy na your mate????…..God bless all women who go through this phase and come out successful cause the process really looks difficult. Women are special".

Samantha added:

"Wow pregnancy will really humble you. I also changed so much while pregnant but thank God I survived and my baby is getting to 2 now".

Charles stated:

"The nose will never ever be the same like it was before pregnancy. Anyway God is good and this is a necessary step for all families".

Tinotippsy said:

"Pregnancy will humble u‍♀️God bless all mothers out there nd their fruits"

Nigerian mothers kickstart new challenge of how pregnancy changed their looks

