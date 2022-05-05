The internet has been blessed with stories and moments between mentally challenged persons and normal folks that have made people question if the said mad persons are actually without their right frame of mind.

While Legit.ng cannot establish the cause of the madness of these folks, the heartwarming encounters they had with people cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

Legit.ng spotlights 3 interesting encounters people had with mad persons that shook the internet.

Crisp N200 note; lady who danced with a mad man; UNIJOS Alumni members as they accosted their mad old colleague. Photo Credit: @RadicalYouthMan, TikTok/@pinkydaniels703, Instagram/@chrisihehuwa

Source: Twitter

1. Lady plays with a mad man

A lady became an internet sensation after she shared a clip of her playing and having fun with a mentally challenged man.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a viral video she shared on TikTok, the man copied her every move like a normal folk as he danced with the lady.

She played with the mad man. Photo Credit: TikTok?@pinkydaniels703

Source: UGC

After the video blew up, people sought to help the man.

The lady on her own part visited him again and changed his clothes.

2. Graduates help their old colleague who ran mad on eve of project defense

To mark Valentine's Day, some members of the University of Jos Alumni traced their old colleague who ran mad on the eve of his project defense and helped him.

It was however his reaction when they reunited that wowed many people.

They hugged him and took him away. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @chrisihehuwa on Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a touching video shared by film producer Christopher Nnodim Ihehuwa on Instagram, the alumni members hugged the mad man one after the other and tried to strike up a conversation with him to which he responded well.

After the emotional reunion with their mad colleague, the Alumni took him to a psychiatry hospital in Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt and paid the sum of N320k for his treatment.

3. Mad man gives Nigerian N200 cash

A Nigerian man took to social media platform Twitter to share his own stunning encounter with a mad man.

The man with the handle @RadicalYouthMan said he was seated in a local bar one day when a mentally challenged man who was passing by stopped, approached him and offered N200 crisp note as free gift.

He was afraid to touch the money. Photo Credit: Twitter/@RadicalYouthMan, Image Source

Source: Getty Images

When he asked the mad men why he offered him N200, he got a stunning response.

The man was shocked by the mad fellow's gesture that he refused to touch the note.

He tweeted:

"Something just happened right now. A mad man just dashed me ₦200. I'm in this local bar in my area. This mad man walked in and gave me ₦200. I asked him why? He said 'I just wan dash you'."

Mad Nigerian lady kept company by her dog goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who ran mad and is always kept company by her dog had gone viral.

According to the story shared on Twitter by @Nigeriangod_, the woman has been abandoned by relatives and friends, but the dog keeps visiting her each night.

Photos of the dog and its mentally challenged owner playing in the streets at night have made many people emotional.

Sharing the photos, @Nigeriangod_ wrote:

"There’s this mentally unstable woman opposite the area where I stay, I noticed that every night a dog used to come play with her & the way they both interact is always a beauty to watch.

"I was told she owned the dog before she had her mental issues and it comes visiting her every night when it’s been released to go and play, funny enough the dog walks from close to a kilometer to come play with her then go back home."

Source: Legit.ng