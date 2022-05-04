Babycakes Nif, a beautiful young lady on Twitter with the handle @nifgotbank, recently bagged a B.A in Biochemistry

In a post on her handle, the stunning lady shared pictures from her graduation ceremony and it's simply popping many eyes

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the most interesting comments from the thousands of reactions that were shared

A young lady identified on Twitter as Babycakes Nif with the handle @nifgotbank is beginning to occupy the timelines of many social media users after sharing a set of powerful photos.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on her personal handle, @nifgotbank revealed that she had just bagged a degree in Biochemistry and a minor in Biology.

Whilst on one level, many people could not believe there is a programme such as B.A Biochemistry as @nifgotbank revealed she studied, others were simply blown away by her breathtaking elegance.

Babycakes nif, a stunning young lady after bagging her degree Photo credit: @nifgotbank/Twitter

Source: UGC

Reactions from social media users

YEN.com.gh was in the comment section to put together some of the captivating messages admirers of the young lady shared after viewing her photos as well as her brilliant achievement.

@ObeleEbube replying to @nifgotbank decided to comment on her achievement by saying:

Proud, people be thinking medicine and pharmacy hard till they encounter biochemistry

@ijobasinzuboy replying to @nifgotbank stated how much the young lady's success was appreciated by him and her other followers:

We appreciate you congrats wish you steady success ❤️

@Psalmueljay5 replying to @nifgotbank dropped some congratulatory words for the brilliant young lady and posed a question:

Congratulations..Fellow metabolite, one word to describe Biochemistry as a program?

See the post with photos below

Lady bagged first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Cynthia Okafor Chidera, went on Twitter to celebrate her academic achievement after she emerged as the best graduating student in pharmacy from the University of Ibadan (UI).

To achieve that lofty goal, the UI graduate got 6.9 CGPA out of 7.0. Cynthia who shared photos of her award and graduation gown online said God helped her.

She acknowledged God's power over her human effort. Many Nigerians were seen in her comment section celebrating with her.

Source: Legit.ng