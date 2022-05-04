A young man has received special treatment from a stranger who took him out for a fun shopping experience

The man was given new clothes and also taken out for a special meal in a nice restaurant where he sat and ate comfortably

The video capturing the act of kindness has gone viral and caught the minds of lovers of good things on the internet

A man has been given special treatment by someone who he always asks and harasses for money.

On a special day, the stranger took him out for a kingly treatment in shops and beautiful restaurants where he got clean clothes and a sumptuous meal.

The man says it's his best day ever. Photo credit: @bcrworldwide.

He eats and enjoys himself

A video captured the moment he was taken to a restaurant for a good meal and he said it was his best day ever.

He was also adorned in the beautiful new cloth which the stranger bought for him in the video. The total transformation is awesome.

Social media users react

@liz_diamond03 said:

"You did well sha. If you are looking for who to take off the streets, do well with those with disabilities, all these ones can work for themselves... Blessed."

@prettybrowndimplez commented:

"Now we just need to apply this to Nigeria as a whole and the country will be greater."

@thickjennifer___xx

"I love seeing these types of videos."

@bac_aduwo commented:

"God bless you (whoever you are)."

@distinct_souvenirs reacted:

"A little love goes a very long way. God bless you man!"

Popular rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine blesses family with N20m in a village

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that American rap star, 6ix9ine went into a village, spoke their language, and gifted a family the sum of N20m.

In a viral video, the man and his wife were seen hugging and appreciating the rapper after he handed them the huge cash. The man hugged his children with tears of joy hanging in his eyes in the emotional video.

The video gladdened many hearts and the rapper was appreciated for his kind gesture toward the poor.

