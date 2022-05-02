Popular Nigerian feminist, Mercedeš Ekwutosim Okwukogu, has tied the knot to her heartthrob identified as Eric Uchenna Chimara

Photos and a video from the wedding occasion which held on Saturday, April 30 have continued to spark reactions on social media

Netizens noted that the lady who doesn't hide her feminist views knelt with both her legs to give her man the drink as tradition demands

Photos and a video from the wedding occasion of a popular Nigerian feminist identified as Mercedeš Ekwutosim Okwukogu have sent social media into a frenzy.

The Anambra lady walked down the aisle with Eric Uchenna Chimara who hails from Imo state on Saturday, April 30.

She married a man from Imo state. Photo Credit: Mercedeš Ekwutosim Okwukogu, screengrabs from video shared by Ogini Na Afio

Source: Facebook

Netizens took to social media platform Facebook to congratulate the lady on being the latest bride in town.

Ogini Na Afio, a Facebook user, thought the lady's name should now be removed from the list of feminists' considering her new status.

While stating that Mercedeš did kneel with her two legs during her wedding, Ogini said she is still a strong woman in her eyes.

She wrote:

"Abeg remove Mercedeš Ekwutosim Okwukogu from the Facebook feminists list.

Congratulations once again babe.

"Na two legs she take knee down oooo.....Still a STRONG WOMAN I STAN!"

See her post below:

Social media reactions

Amarachi Akachi said:

"Oh she didn't faint for kneeling with both knee?

"Nne oma congratulations.

"There is difference between feminist and ifenemenisi.

"Big congratulations.

"U found a good Man and not ndi patriarchal."

Rita Ebinim said:

"Congratulations ooooooo. Chai! Emwensu don shame again ooo.

"Sooooooo happy.

"Chinyere Egwuatu coman Chee our Sis shaming the Nay sayers."

Maazị Akuchịe said:

"I wu Dimkpa Eric Uchenna Chimara.

"Also, I love that you drank the mmaya ngwo finish. Respect. Congratulations on your union."

Marcfidelis Ekene said:

"Whenever a feminist found love she go forget the rules.

"Congratulations, may God bless your home."

Okeke Chidi said:

"We simply need each other to be complete, it's inborn desire."

Female pastor says feminism in marriage is rubbish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female pastor had explained why feminism in marriage is rubbish.

In a video that was shared on her Instagram page with the handle @pastormildred, the Christian cleric said women should practice their feminism in the office but not in marriage.

According to the pastor, feminism in marriage is not God's word, adding that women should be obedient to what God says.

In her words:

"Feminism in marriage is rubbish. Yes I said it and I'm going to say it again. Feminism in marriage is not God's word. You can be doing your feminism in the office, because yes, if you are a woman and you work like a man, you should be paid like a man.

"But in marriage, there is only one head. And you had the first right of choice. So if you choose the man then you submit to him."

Source: Legit.ng