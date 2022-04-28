Harry Matadeen has been drinking 200ml of his own month-old urine daily to treat health problems

Matadeen said the unique lifestyle left him feeling a new sense of peace and took years off his appearance

The open-minded man revealed that his sister could not stand him drinking his own urine and she has rejected him

A UK man who drinks his own month-old urine and smears it all over his face has claimed his sister now hates him because of his habit.

According to Daily Mail, Harry Matadeen began drinking his own waste in 2016 because he was desperate to heal his mental health problems.

Harry Matadeen, 34, drinks his own urine. Photo Credit: Daily Mail.

Urine therapy

He drinks 200ml of his urine every day and he said his habit has left him feeling a new sense of peace, calm and determination and cured him almost immediately, Mirror reports.

The 34-year-old, who sometimes cups his own stream and splashes it on his face, claimed it's the secret to eternal youth.

He has also written books about the supposed health benefits of his habit.

Rejected by his sister

Matadeen said he has been rejected by his sister because of his so-called urine therapy.

Advocates say urine, which is 90 percent water, cures everything from autoimmune disorders to chronic pain.

But medics warn there is no proof urophagia has any benefits whatsoever. They say the practice speeds up dehydration and exposes drinkers to bacteria.

Mum, 53, who drinks her own urine everyday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a 53-year-old mum who has been drinking her own urine for the past 4 years.

She not only drinks her urine but uses it for toothpaste, dabs it under her eyes, combs it through her hair amongst other self-care purposes.

Speaking on TLC’s My Strange Addiction show, the lady who hails from Colorado in the United States said her urine smell depends on what she ate that day.

The mum named Carrie consumes up to five glasses per day, making it a total of 3406 litres since her addiction began four years ago.

