A lady's reactive response to having an awkward fall while dancing at an event has sparked mixed reactions on the net

The lady in a long dress happened to be performing a dance before an audience when she landed on the floor awkwardly

In a bid to put up a good show, the lady quickly acted like it was part of the dance script and got up in style

The popular saying that one should make lemonade when life gives such a one lemons was brought to life by a female dancer at an event.

The lady in a long dress treated an audience to a dance showcase when she suddenly fell while trying to make a new move.

She acted like nothing happened. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @nadulahair

Source: Instagram

Not caring if she sustained any injuries owing to the awkward manner in which she landed, the lady immediately picked herself up.

She got up from the fall like it was a move in her dance script.

The unsuspecting audience broke into rapturous applause as they probably interpreted her awkward fall as a mindboggling dance move executed with finesse.

The short clip shared by @nadulahair on Instagram stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video here.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@female___dragon said:

"The fact that she thought she was about to do it in that dress though."

@jasmine_poteat27 said:

"I’ve watched it replay 10x.

"Cause she is me. I’ve had to play it off in my career a few times. It was gracious."

@neytiridaewa said:

"Wow amazing ! As she falls she imidiately goed back into the act."

@ay_thatsasiajae said:

"I'm sorry but my blackness would've came out then I would've been graceful."

@vanesaimafidon20 said:

"Yessssssss, bless her she tripped on the dress was to long to ice skate."

