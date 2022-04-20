Nigerians were alarmed a few days ago after news broke that some kids from Chrisland Schools, Lagos were caught on tape behaving inappropriately

Since the story broke, parents have become more worried about what their children are exposed to on the internet since this plays a role in kid's minds

Not to worry, there are a few ways that children's behaviour on the internet can be monitored, which include downloading and using mobile apps

Shocking stories of school kids who behaved inappropriately when they went to Dubai have made parents to panic and to think of ways to monitor their kids.

It is strongly believed that what children see or hear online affects their behaviour. In the digital age, raising children has become highly tasking with every form of information freely flying around.

But there are a few steps parents can take to help curb the flow of negative information into the minds of their children.

Legit.ng has outlined 10 apps parents can download and use to track their kids' online behaviour.

1. Famisafe

This app is a very powerful parental control tool used to track children and know what they are doing online. It is available on android and iOS devices. It can help keep tabs on the kid’s location, set screen, and social media behaviours.

2. Norton family parental control

Norton is a cloud base control service and it helps to monitor what children search for on the internet. It also teaches healthy online behavoiur. Apart from that, the app helps to balance the time children spend online.

3. Qustodio

Qustodio not only monitors what kids do online, it also filters their search results and takes away dangerous content. The app also creates a time limit for children and then blacks out when the online time is hit.

4. KidsGuard Pro

KidsGuard Pro is a powerful tool to completely track kids' social media apps, search, and a lot more online activities. It is available on Android devices.

5. Net Nanny

Net Nanny is meant for parents who want to monitor and control the content that flows into their children's digital devices. It helps to filter what the kids search and see on the internet.

6. ESET

ESET, based in Slovakia is an online security company. Their products guard against theft of digital profiles, and offers antivirus and overall cyber care.

7. MM Guardian

This is a powerful app that automatically scans and checks internet content that flows into a digital device. It helps alert parents when negative images or videos enter a kid's phone or device.

8. Family keeper

The Family Keeper app tracks children's online behaviour. It knows which websites they visit and quickly alerts parents when they visit harmful sites.

9. Secure Teen

The secure teen app helps provide internet security for teenagers. It keeps parents informed about what teens download, texts they read, and images or videos they view online. When things that are inappropriate come in, parents are alerted by the app.

10. Bit Guardian

Bit Guardian tracks data, blocks harmful online recommendations, ads and other unsolicited messages that may mislead children while they surf the internet.

In conclusion, the internet is a good tool for research for those who are in school, but kids must be monitored on how they use it. It may mean parents going the extra mile to get apps such as the ones listed above since it may be difficult to keep kids completely away from the net.

Lagos State Government shuts down Chrisland school over immoral video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that due to the leaked video of kids' inappropriate behaviour, the Lagos state Government has shut down Chrisland schools.

The harmer fell on the school following the huge controversy generated by the alleged "immoral act" by kids of the school.

The government however promised to provide medical and social support and that the government will arrest anyone found with the video.

