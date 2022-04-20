A talented little girl has caught the attention of a foreign company after her dance video went viral

The kid in a hijab and shorts was captured in an event showcasing her dance skills including doing legwork

The foreign company that specialises in leather school shoes is seeking help in reaching the little girl

A leather school shoe company in Uganda has launched a social media search for a little girl whose dance video blew on the net.

The company, Bravo Shoes, shared on its Facebook page a video of the talented kid dancing at an event.

Her display thrilled people at the gathering. Photo Credit: Bravo Shoes

The shoe company wants to spend Eid with her

The company wrote on its page:

"Another talent here.

"Help us identify her so that Bravo Shoes Community Support .ORG can celebrate Eid with her and her family .We love the confidence and seriousness exhibited in her dance."

Rocking a hijab and shorts, the girl dazzled on the dance floor, switching from one popular Nigerian dance style to the other effortlessly.

Guests screamed and hyped the girl as she stole the show with her lovely legwork dance.

Despite the instability of the DJ's mix, the kid showed great skill as she danced mostly with the lower parts of her body.

Social media reactions

Akinmolayan Oladehinde Isaac said:

"Oh, Wonderful! I was just wishing as at yesterday that Bravo Shoes will discover this little girl and link her up with Sam, they almost have the same dancing style, and with confidence! Thanks!"

Adebayo Yusuff said:

"My question is how did she master those dances steps?? Poor parenting, too much access to internet and misplaced priorities is the problem in this country......she's too small for this thrash called talent."

Jato Ushahemba Enoch said:

"Nothing about talented here rather a high moral decadence that bring social vices in our society. We destroy the same society we want to build by modernism leave good religious and cultural values."

Alhassan Halid said:

"Talent is gradually being reduced to dancing and singing. Can we focus more talents that will help solve our numerous problems in our communities."

