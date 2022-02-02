Social media users have gushed over a lovely video spotlighting a dance performance involving two little girls on a street

However, one of the girls who happened to be in wrapper put up an electrifying performance as she outdid her colleague

The little girl in wrapper broke into shoulder and leg moves like a professional dancer and bossed things on the dusty floor with her bare feet

A video of two little girls performing a traditional dance on a street has left internet users awestruck.

The dance style which is believed to have its origin from the world's second-largest island country Madagascar was showcased by little Miss Zaniko and Tsimivaly in the full glare of men and women.

She danced with infectious energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @unicefmada

In the cute video reposted by @abctravelgreenbook on Instagram, the girls took centre stage barefooted on the dusty ground with some men behind them appearing to complement their dance moves.

The little girl in wrapper however meant business with eye-catching forward and backward body thrusts that betrayed her littleness.

She followed it up 360 degrees turn while doing shoulder and leg dance moves. No discredit to her dance partner, but the little girl in wrapper seemed to be in a class of her own as observed in the video.

Adults couldn't help but cheer the performing kids.

@wanderwomxntravels said:

"These energy of these babies is how to set off the week!"

@misskajumba remarked:

"This is very similar to the runyege dance that represents my Toro culture..."

@lavedadavisofficial wrote:

"I can't like this enough!!! Just beautiful and profoundly magical."

@nfojb thought:

"I believe dance is the most natural and universal element of humans. Never give up your dance."

@nate_washington_927 commented:

"This is our spiritual music not people pulling guns talking about killing each other calling women b****** and hoes."

