A live band has been seen performing at a music concert organised right at the gate of a popular commercial bank

According to the story, a man called a live band to perform in front of the bank because he was debited wrongly

The performers, armed with loudspeakers and microphones called the commercial bank unprintable names

A Nigerian man took bank protest to a new level when he called a live band to perform for him in front of a commercial bank.

According to the story, the man was debited by the bank and he decided to do the extra-ordinary to disturb the bank.

The live band sang with loudspeakers, disturbing the bank.

Source: Twitter

The live band calls bank unprintable names

Armed with good musical equipment, the band went to work, singing loudly and calling the bank unprintable names.

The event happened right in front of the bank gate which is located on a busy road. It was captured in a video shared on Twitter.

It was not known if the man has explored other conflict resolution mechanisms before embarking on the music concert.

The amount he was wrongly debited was also not known at the time of filing this report, but some contend that the show he had put up could be costlier than what he may have lost to the bank.

Social media users react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the story in different ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

@AnelechiEmma said:

"This is a sample of living in ignorance, they are corporate body governed by a set of policy which restricts them from fraudulent debit. So why not due instead of causing nuisance. They are just being quite to it cause they feel you are customer else they will sue for trespass."

@OluwatayoRhoda reacted:

"This is wrong. He should be arrested and charged to court. Yes I agree it's painful when you're being allegedly debited, but their are better ways to go about things. I tagged this childishness."

@Kunleray8 commented:

"Got to be the funniest and most effective method I must say."

Man enters bank, grabs printing machine in protest

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man stormed a commercial bank, grabbed a printing machine, and made to go home with it.

A viral video showed the man opening the security door to leave the bank with the machine. He said the bank owed him money.

He was however appealed to by those inside the bank and he rescinded his decision. His story attracted so much attention online.

