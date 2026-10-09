United Capital Investment Banking received the award at AIHN’s 30th anniversary ceremony in Lagos

The new category recognises investment banks with the highest number of successfully closed transactions in 2025

The firm previously won an award for its role in Nigeria’s inaugural domestic dollar bond

United Capital Investment Banking has been named Nigeria’s Most Prolific Investment Banking Company at the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN) 30th Anniversary Awards and Dinner in Lagos.

The award, introduced for the first time at the anniversary ceremony, recognises the investment banking company with the highest number of successfully closed transactions in 2025.

Investment Banking Company United Capital Recognised for 2025 Transactions

Source: UGC

United Capital Investment Banking emerged as the inaugural recipient of the category, highlighting its transaction activity across Nigeria’s capital markets, BusinessDay reports.

The recognition comes as Nigeria’s investment banking industry expands, with financial institutions playing a growing role in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory services and debt and equity transactions.

Investment banks also help businesses, governments and other institutions secure funding and structure financing solutions to support their operations and growth.

Commenting on the award, Dr Gbadebo Adenrele, managing director of Investment Banking at United Capital Group, said the recognition reflected the team’s expertise and the confidence clients had placed in the firm.

Adenrele said:

“We are honoured to be the first recipient of this recognition from the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria. It is particularly meaningful to receive this award as AIHN celebrates 30 years of advancing Nigeria’s investment banking and capital markets industry.”

He added that the achievement demonstrated the team’s execution capabilities and commitment to delivering transactions that create value for clients and support the development of Nigeria’s capital markets.

United Capital’s previous AIHN award

The latest recognition builds on the firm’s previous achievement at the AIHN Awards, where it received the Innovative Issuance of the Year Award.

The award recognised United Capital Investment Banking’s role as lead issuing house and coordinator of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s inaugural domestic dollar bond, the first US dollar-denominated bond issued in the domestic market.

The two recognitions highlight different aspects of the firm’s work, from structuring an innovative financing instrument to executing a high volume of transactions.

The award is for helping coordinate Nigeria’s first domestic dollar bond. Photo: UBC

Source: Facebook

AIHN’s anniversary celebration was held under the theme:

“Three Decades of Catalysing Capital, Pioneering the Future and Enabling Wealth.”

The event marked 30 years of the association’s contribution to Nigeria’s capital market, including efforts to strengthen the issuing house profession and support capital mobilisation for businesses, governments and institutions.

United Capital Plc, the parent group, provides financial services spanning investment banking, asset management, wealth management, securities, trusteeship and other financial solutions, the Guardian reports.

The group said its businesses remain focused on connecting individuals, businesses and institutions with capital and investment opportunities while supporting the development of Africa’s financial markets.

Stock market gains

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's stock market posted solid gains on Tuesday, September 15, with market capitalisation climbing N652 billion to close at N158.399 trillion, driven by sustained investor appetite for blue-chip stocks.

The All-Share Index rose 1,005.27 points, or 0.41%, to settle at 244,304.51 points at the close of trading.

Market breadth improved notably, with 34 stocks advancing against 26 that declined, a reversal from the previous session's 20 gainers and 28 losers.

Source: Legit.ng