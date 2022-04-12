A suspected traffic thief did something interesting after successfully stealing from his victim recently in Nigeria

He used the phone he took from his victim to take nice selfies of himself and then posted the photo on Snapchat

The owner of the phone was shocked to have found that someone has posted on her Snapchat account using her lost phone

A suspected traffic thief has used the phone he stole from his victim to take selfies and post photos of himself on Snapchat.

The owner of the phone is surprised to have seen that someone who happens to be the thief logged into her Snapchat account and has posted photos.

The man shared his photos online with the phone he allegedly stole. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Rubbed in Lekki, Lagos

The owner of the phone said she and another passenger were robbed on her way to work at Lekki, Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She said the thieves collected their phones and ATM cards and then asked them to call their relatives to pay ransom. She said her people sent money into her account and the thieves withdrew it.

She has now found out that one of them is using her phone. She said:

"Can you imagine that one of the members of a one-chance gang that attacked me on Monday and whisked away with my phone, ATMs, etc, took selfie with my phone and posted on Snapchat."

See the post below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the post shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja to air their minds. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@kingmuminat said:

"I could use this comic relief rn."

@amarachiozioma92 commented:

"He miss taking pictures so much."

@attractions_varieties_ said:

"Smart phone na your mate? Maybe him nor know when he take snap oh hahahaha."

@grandkomanda_ reacted:

"In a developed country the Police will use this piece of information to track this guy down and arrest the entire gang."

@lady_hopeeee said:

"He has to take a selfie just to report himself."

Man uses charms to secure his plantain against thieves in Calabar

In another story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian farmer used charms to secure his plantain against thieves in Calabar.

A photo seen online shows the charm tied in red cloth and hung on the blooming plantain.

People warned those who cared to listen not to try the man's resolve, that the charm may be real.

Source: Legit.ng