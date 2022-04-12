A Nigerian pastor has in a video shared by Linda Ikeji spoken about late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu and her husband.

The clergyman said that the woman was always under intense pressure. He recalled that the last time she came to minister in his church, the singer was afraid and could not stay longer because of her husband.

He said that the way her husband used to discuss money to be paid to his wife with them sounds so carnal.

Pastor Victor Ativie cautioned against stay married in abusive relationship. He added that the man was hiding the money they paid her.

The pastor said Nwanchukwu’s husband never told her they had sent money to her and the woman had to call. He called the husband an evil man and a lazy person.

According to the pastor, the husband commercialized the anointing in his wife’s life.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

shopevrytin1 said:

"The man sef fit dey use juju on her."

psalmydgreat said:

"The back up voice isn't really needed, especially for a sensitive topic like this."

kurubohmichael said:

"People are seeing those evil act from her husband when she was alive but nobody said anything or come to her rescue. now she is death everyone is showing concern."

uvoviventerprise said:

"Well i dont blame all her colleagues speakong up now. It was her duty to act, they wouldnt have done much if she didnt want to leave. U know how it is when u tell someone the truth and u turn out to be the enemy esp when it comes to rlshp matters. Na waoh. Pure case of had i known."

fabsjoky1 said:

"If you see something, say something early enough to prevent temporary or permanent damage. It is well! I come in peace."

Osinachi's house help spoke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that since the demise of the gospel singer known for her collaborative hit track ‘Ekwueme’, there have been allegations that the singer was a victim of domestic violence.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Osinachi’s death, Mama Sarah, the house help of the family said she has been working for the family for close to a year, but only visits the house three times a week to help with chores.

Mama Sarah said whenever she notices the couple quarrelling, Osinachi would dress up, leave the house and go to the church.

Source: Legit.ng