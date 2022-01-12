A photo enthusiast met a homeless man and his dog and then decided to pose for a snapshot with them

But when he posted the striking photograph on Instagram, someone made a bid for it and finally bought it

The photo enthusiast returned to the poor homeless man and his dog and gave them part of the money

A very interesting video has shown a kindhearted man who did something unusual. The man named Mat met Larry and his dog named Rebel and saw that they were both homeless.

Mat decided to take a snapshot with the man and his dog. He asked the man for a photo pose and he accepted. The shot was taken and the story seemed to have ended there, but it didn't.

Mat, Larry and his dog named Rebel. Photo credit: @goodnewsdog

When Mat posted the striking photograph on Instagram, he was amazed that someone made a bid to buy it. He sold the photo and then returned to the homeless man and his dog and handed them their due share of the money.

Sharing the story in a video posted on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, the photo enthusiast said of the man and his dog:

"I met them a year ago when I was shooting in Los Angeles. After talking, I asked if we could take a photo together. Someone saw my post and decided to buy the photo for his house. So I went back to where I met him the first time. He remembered our moment together. I told him that I sold our photo. I gave him his split of the sale."

Some Instagram users however tongue-lashed the photographer for making a profit from the man's condition. One user said the photo was humiliating to the homeless man. @iamlaeva said it was improper to point camera at homeless people. @iamlaeva's words:

"I hate when people put a camera in homeless people faces. It’s great he helped this man, but imagine being homeless and having someone with a camera in your face giving you money. It’s humiliating. I don’t understand people’s motives. You can give and be creative without filing everything for online views."

Other interesting reactions are captured below:

@ceereenne:

"Every photographer who takes photos like these should give the person in their photo money. This can help so many people."

@ivana611:

"I wanna say this is a beautiful story, but it feels very exploitative."

@khrismodeste:

"Lovely story, but I wish he wasn't still there and instead had a home to live in."

@nikkii_ware:

"Yikes, he profited off of someone else’s misfortune and then only gave him half of the money and filmed himself doing it. He’s not being a good person, he’s looking for as much clout as he can get."

Watch the video below:

