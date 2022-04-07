A daredevil driver has been seen in a pink jeep driving across a small bridge which has only two narrow sticks

The driver has been described with so many names including James Bond due to the way he was able to cross the bridge

The video of his driving prowess has gone viral on the internet after it was shared on Twitter as many are trying to figure how he did it

A scary video has shown the moment a brave driver drove across a tiny bridge made of two longs of wood. He drove in a beautiful pink jeep.

Despite the precarious nature of the bridge, the driver was able to drive across it, putting shivers down the spines of social media users.

The man crosses carefully and made it to the other side of the bridge with his pink car. Photo credit: @supercarblondie

Source: Twitter

People call him James Bond

In recognition of his rare driving skills, many people think the man is a James Bond. At first, no one who saw the video would believe that anyone could drive a heave car across such a tiny wooden thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The highest point of suspense was when the driver got to the middle of the bridge and it was obvious that the car is more than hundred times heavier than the two sticks.

But it was still surprising that the driver carefully crossed without the sticks breaking, drawing applause from those who have seen the video which was shared on Twitter by @supercarblondie.

Watch the video below:

Talented man uses wood to build beautiful Rolls Royce Boat Tail for his son

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng, a talented man used ordinary wood to build a beautiful Rolls Royce Boat Tail for his son.

The man conceived the idea after he went out with his son and the child saw other children driving their own small cars. He cried and asked his dad to build one for him.

The man named Trương Văn Đạo who is also a Google staff said it took him a total of 68 days to complete work on the fine car. When he finished, he took a ride in it with his son.

The video of his amazing craft has gone viral on the internet with many people calling him a genius.

Source: Legit.ng