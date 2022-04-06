Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a car with a covered windscreen plying a busy road in Lagos

The driver of the said vehicle covered in white could be seen trying to overtake other normal vehicles with no fear

Some netizens have wondered how the driver was able to see the road ahead of him, just as many marvelled at the many happening that occurs on Lagos roads

A driver caused a stir on a busy Lagos road as he drove a car that had its windscreen completely covered.

The incredible incident was captured on video and stirred mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media.

The driver handled his covered car with no fear. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @naijaeverything

The car which appeared to be undergoing a process of repainting had its whole body parts covered in a white paper material.

In a footage shared by @naijaeverything on Instagram, the driver of the covered vehicle handled his weird whip by having his driver's seat door open from where he took a clear view of the road ahead of him.

The daring driver caused somewhat a traffic jam on the road as he tried to guide the vehicle without causing any ugly incident on the road.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@officialbroomoba said:

"Things like this can only happen in a country where animals in human form are the top government officials. Nigeria is doomed! Now, I’m beginning to be ashamed being a Nigerian."

@cjojukwu said:

"Car painters. He has sealed up the car for spraying at his workshop and then driving it to an oven for spraying."

@4larin_ola said:

"Ehhh no whine all this painters ohh any painter wey no sabi this thing he never learn work finish like for real it’s all the painter that drive like this whenever they are going to oven to bake car."

@iamoluwapablo said:

"Painter going to oven ❤️ I remember when I am learning this work one month I Japa."

@amby_joy_amby said:

"The only thing when Dey their head na how wiz and Davido take better pass each other. Naso them go open their eyes , Buhari pro max go rule them next."

