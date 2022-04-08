A truck pusher who sells water has used his truck to scratch an expensive Mercedes Benz car in Victoria Island, Lagos, creating a scene instantly

A video capturing the epic moment has been shared online as people gathered to try and see how they could settle the matter amicably

Social media users have since swooped on the Instagram video, with many of them singing "You don bash my car oyinbo rekpete" for the truck pusher

A truck pusher who sells water has reportedly used his truck to inflict stretch mark injuries on an expensive Mercedes Benz in Lagos.

The unfortunate incident happened specifically at Victoria Island, according to a video seen on Instagram.

People gathered to settle the issue. Photo credit: @Vinz01, @instablog9ja and Getty Images/Jean Chung

People gather to settle the issue

The complicated matter attracted passersby as they tried to see how the matter could be sorted out without a fight.

But it appears the matter was not easy to settle because a voice in the video ask how the man will get money to repair the damage. It was not known if the car owner later forgave the truck pusher as of the time of filing this report.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video shared by @instablog9ja to bare their minds. See a few of what they are saying below:

@investorandrew_ said:

"I just hope the owner of that benz didn’t take a dime from that man."

@victoriia_beth commented:

"They no dey fight for this kind thing, just free d matter dey go house."

@domingo_loso reacted:

"Na one chance be that, dem go dey operate wheelbarrow anyhow."

@ronkeyzee said:

"Lagos na the real definition of problem no dey finish."

@mizzdebs said:

"Na so meruwa dey do. Always dragging road with cars."

