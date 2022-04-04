Chess In Slum founder, Tunde Onakoya has celebrated recently being a speaker at a TEDx that held at Lagos State University (LASU)

The Nigerian man however revealed how he had forfeited his admission at the university after he had got it to study medicine and surgery

Tunde stated that his family's financial challenges had forced him to take the hard decision 11 years ago

11 years after he forfeited his admission at the Lagos State University (LASU), a Nigerian man, Tunde Onakoya has celebrated his inspiring return to the institution.

Tunde revealed in a Twitter post that he was invited to be a speaker at a TEDx that was held at the same university.

He had forfeited his LASU admission in 2011. Photo Credit: @Tunde_OD

Source: Twitter

Why he forfeited his admission

Tunde recalled how LASU's school fees went from N25k to N250k the same year he got admission to read medicine and surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, the school fees increment made him forfeit the admission as his parents weren't financially buoyant.

He tweeted:

"Back in 2011, I gained admission into Lagos state University to study medicine and surgery, but it was the same year they increased the tuition from 25k to 250k. Had to forfeit as my parents could not afford it.

"Today, I'm a @TEDx speaker at the same university."

The TEDx program helps communities, groups and individuals spark conversation through TED-style events at the local level, Ted explains.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react

@extremelytemmy said:

"If you had studied that medicine, you might not be through yet due to the regular strike and shi*ts happening in Nigeria's educational systems but then, I am super proud of you, you didn't allow that to discourage you. You stood up and raised your head. Congratulations!"

@Wewe_Of_Lagos said:

"Congratulations bro, more win, i also forfeit my admission that's year but also gain admissions to same university in 2016 when the money was reverse back to 25k."

@Lordoye1 said:

"Wow!!I was given admission to study Mass com that same year .I had to forfeit it,few years later the same School gave me admission to study law after they reduce the school fees and I am currently rounding off my law program at Nigerian law school."

@YinusaShina said:

"Mehn! I benefited heavily from the ALUTA to get the school fees reduced few years later when it was reduced and LASU needed students to fill their classrooms. Then I got admission to LASU without choosing them on JAMB DE form. Thanks to all those involved in the struggle."

Tunde Onakoya shows off the transformed look of kid he adopted off the street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tunde Onakoya had shown off the transformational look of a kid he had adopted off the street.

Tunde said he met the boy when he was picking scrap from the floor in a slum in Ikorodu. The child has been living with him ever since.

On Monday, January 10, the man shared a recent photo alongside his throwback snap to show that the boy has been enrolled in school. His transformation photo has the boy wearing a shiny haircut with a big smile and a schoolbag.

Source: Legit.ng