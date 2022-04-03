A young man has stirred massive conversation online after he threw new clothes on his mother instead of just giving them to her

The son who looked so emotional in a viral video on Instagram also sprayed the mother some money

Nigerians who reacted to his video condemned his actions, wondering why he chose to throw the clothes

A young man got many people talking about the way he demonstrated love for his mother in a video shared on Instagram @famousblogng.

In the clip, the man 'dumped' the new clothes he bought for her on her as the woman stood still, shedding tears of joy.

After he was done showering her with the clothes, he started her money in the presence of people. Moments after, he went on his knees in front of his mother. The woman hugged him.

diplomatique_bee said:

"Una vendor no get Bag? Dr Mrs go pursue me with slippers if I try this one near her."

pweety_ann

"Some of una no get sense aswear."

bola_gorgeous said:

"Why throw clothes on her? This is embarrassing to me disrespecting our parents in the name of posting on social media."

carsonlavish said:

"Why couldn’t he give her? Why he Dey pour the cloth in her? Everything for clout."

mseroticaa said:

"Em... he could have given the clothes to her on a box. But I guess it's the thought that counts."

kitanb said:

"I even think say she thief, why them they stone her the cloth."

akanbitheduke said:

"So, this is how to celebrate his mother or he is humiliating her? He must be a very proud sense. Chai, God, when will you borrow this generation sense?"

