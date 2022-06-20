Celebrities are known for wearing expensive designer brands but a picture of Focalistic rocking an expensive outfit has set tongues wagging

The picture of the Ndikuze hitmaker rocking the Gucci X Adidas outfit estimated to cost N3.9 million (R150K) was posted by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Peeps have flocked to the streets to dish out their thoughts on the expensive outfit, many said the clothes were from Small Street

Focalistic recently set the streets on fire with an expensive outfit.

The Mntakababa rapper was spotted rocking a N1.6 million (R63,400) Gucci X Adidas duffle bag, N1.2 million (R47,400) reversible Gucci jacket, N478,000 (R18,300) Balenciaga sneakers and an N149, 000 (R5,700) Gucci X Adidas headband.

Focalistic recently got peeps talking after sharing his expensive clothes. Image: @focalistic

The picture and prices of Focalistic's designer fit were shared on Twitter by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

The snap left social media users divided as they shared their thoughts.

Some peeps said there was no need for the star to wear such expensive clothes. Others pointed out that the clothes were fake clothes from Small Street.

@possy_khanye said:

"Mm ai guys I don't think that these clothes cost this much, this guy should be driving a top sports car with a mansion. You can't be wearing these kinder prices and living at estates or complexes cos wow those clothes are expensive guys."

@cbz93 commented:

"Ain’t no way these local Artists are all wearing outfits worth more than their Net Worths, it’s probably “small street” knock-offs but because they’re celebrities we’ll never question the authenticity."

@Yizinjabelungu wrote:

"And they still want us to buy their Music, "Support Local". While they wear expensive branded Clothes. They must ask GUCCI to buy their Music."

Source: Briefly.co.za