A special hotel being built in space is set to be opened to customers willing to take extra trip to satisfy their desire for comfort

The hotel named Voyager Station is being constructed by Orbital Assembly Corporation has attracted so much attention online

Photos of possible interior conditions of the hotel have also emerged with many saying they will be willing to take a trip to the space hotel

Social media users are reacting with frenzy to the news that a hotel is being constructed in space.

The hotel named Voyager Station will be opened in the year 2027, and many say they will be willing to take loved ones there.

Comfort lovers are excited to hear that a luxury hotel is set to open in space. Photo credit: Orbital Assembly Coorporation

The Voyager Station hotel is being constructed by Orbital Assembly Corporation which focuses on building gravity enabled space constructions.

Work on the hotel delayed by Covid-19

The construction of the hotel has been reportedly delayed by Covid-19 but the company has said the completion of the hotel will be possible. The interesting post was shared on Instagram by @ladbibleireland.

Social media users react to story of space hotel

Many Instagram users have reacted to the story of the space hotel in different ways. While some questioned the rationale behind it, others praised it as a laudable idea. See some of the comments below:

@ashmack01 reacted:

"What’s the carbon footprint of a journey to space? Why are we being preached to and taxed within an inch of our lives by ‘green’ politics but space tourism is pressing forward and not a word of the huge pollution it creates?"

@melissak97 said:

"Maybe if we book it in advance we’ll get it cheaper."

@the_black_rover commented:

"Yeah right, let’s just create a hotel which 99% of people can’t afford."

@adamarmstr0ng said:

"I’ve seen passengers… i’ll wait a few more years before booking my holiday thanks."

