A talented Brazilian boy has started to hang out with football big shots after he shared videos of his skills recorded in his garage on social media

The boy named Iran Ferreira started playing football in his garage and posting it on Tiktok, YouTube and Instagram where he now has millions of followers

At the last count, Ferreira has met his football idol, Neymar who gifted him a signed boot, and Brazilian soccer legend, Ronaldinho

A boy named Iran Ferreira has met with his football idols including Neymar and Ronaldinho after he posted videos of his skills on social media.

The boy first posted his football skills on Tiktok in March 2021 and he got more than 1 million views on the video platform. He recorded the video at home.

Iran Ferreira seen with soccers stars Neymar and Ronaldinho. Photo credit: @risingballers

Source: Instagram

The young boy now has 12 million Tiktok followers, 8 million Instagram followers and 1 million YouTube followers.

He meets Neymar and Ronaldinho, gets a signed boot

Ferreira has met with his soccer icons. When he met with Neymar Junior, the star gave him a signed boot.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He has also rubbed shoulders with Brazilian soccer icon, Ronaldinho. The boy's success has once again demonstrated the power of social media.

The boy's impressive story was shared on Instagram by @risingballers and was later reposted by @pubitysports.

See the post below:

Social media users react to Iran Ferreira's success

Meanwhile, Instagram users have taken to the comment section of the post to share their opinions. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@m0hbzr said:

"Seeing how he lived should make us appreciate life more."

@tushhh.pdf commented:

"This guy deserves everything."

@wambezz reacted:

"I no longer care about making a cool video that blows up. Guys like this deserve it all! Pretty cool if you ask me!"

Boy becomes social media sensation after working out with dad

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy became a social media sensation after he was seen training with his dad.

The boy went viral because of the early stage he started working out with his father. He was seen in a video following gently in his father's footsteps.

Now, the boy works out like a pro because he had started early. His workout video got thousands of views on social media.

Source: Legit.ng