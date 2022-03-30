A Nigerian lady, Goodness Adaoyiche, has melted hearts on social media as she narrated the lovely thing her boss at the office did to her

The journalist stated that she recently returned to work after her maternity leave and had spoken with her boss about getting a cot for her newborn at the office

To her surprise, and despite only joining the organization a month prior to giving birth, her boss made a heartwarming proposition

A new mum has celebrated her employer on social media over an uncommon gesture shown to her.

The lady identified as Goodness Adaoyiche shared on Twitter that she resumed work on Wednesday, March 30, after maternity leave and had informed her boss she'd like to have a cot for the newborn at the office.

The new mum was stunned by her boss' offer Photo Credit: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

According to her, she delivered a baby a month after joining the organization.

Goodness said without hesitation, her boss chose to bear the burden. The female boss informed her to find out the price of the cot, stating that the organization would pay for it.

Her tweet reads:

"Today, I resumed at the office after maternity leave. Told my boss about getting a cot for my baby at the office.

"She just said: "Find out the price and get back to me. We can provide that".

"Safe to add that I gave birth a month after joining this org.

"Thank you.

"@YarKafanchan."

See her tweet below:

Netizens react

@its_Iy said:

"Wawu!!! Congrats on the birth of your baby…"

@biodun_alao said:

"Amazing. Good to hear and congratulations. Welcome back! Cheers!"

@LoisUgbede said:

"This is what we love to hear and see. Congratulations again dear."

@OkoyeJanefranc2 said:

"Wow! That's is good, congratulations."

