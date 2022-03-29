A pastor of the Redeemed Christian CHurch of God has said his emergence of the as the Soun of Ogbomosho is the will of God

A man of God with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) who recently emerged as the paramount ruler of Ogbomosho has come out to clarify some issues surrounding his emergence.

The man, Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye heads the RCCG Jesus House Washington DC parish. People have being commenting on his recent selection as a traditional ruler.

Speaking in a video posted online, Pastor Olaoye said he was obeying the will of God. According to him:

“All I am doing is to obey God. Let me tell you this if we find out in five years’ time that this church starts to have a crisis. And things start to go down and you find out that the Lord spoke to me and I did not obey him.

“And it becomes like the case of Jonah or Achan, I hope you will not say thank God you did not answer God. You will be angry that God spoke to me and I did not obey. All I am doing is obeying God. This is action is not any action of avarice. It is not any action of greediness. It is nothing but obeying God. And this is what I have preached for 30 years."

The blood of Jesus is enough for me

Pastor Olaoye also allayed fears that he may compromise his Christian faith if he becomes king. He said he will do no such thing. He said in a video:

”I can tell you, I have only one covenant. The blood of Jesus is enough for me. No other covenant will I engage in.

Watch the video below:

Deeper Life Bible Church pastor becomes a king in Ekiti state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church returned to his community in Ekiti state and became a king.

Before returning to receive the obaship staff, King Matthew Jegede had stayed away for 10 years.

He said when he told church members that he had been selected to be king, they kicked against the idea.

