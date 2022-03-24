Tony Elumelu walked into the office on his birthday only to be surprised with a performance by Nigerian singer, Ruger

The performance took him by surprise as it seemed the staff put it together without his knowledge and it was a nice moment

The banking tycoon could be seen in the nice video doing a dignified dance with his hands, responding to Ruger as he dished his Dior lyrics

Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu was surprised with a performance by Ruger on his birthday. The celebrated banker walked into his office only to be greeted with the sweet performance.

It was his birthday and it seemed his staff put up the whole show to surprise him. It was a moment of happiness.

Tony Elumelu danced with his hands in the amazing video.

Source: Instagram

Ruger dishes Bad Man for Tony Elumelu

Immediately he stepped into his office, he was greeted with the presence of Ruger who also started singing without delay.

As he sang his Dior lyrics, Elumelu danced with his hands, moving them to the rhythm of the song.

The nice video was shared on Instagram by @businessinsiderssa.

Watch the video below:

