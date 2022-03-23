A short video of three female corps members at an NYSC camp marching in the presence of others has gone viral

The three ladies raised their legs as if they were limping as they marched passed a soldier who looked on with indifference

Instagram users who found the clip very funny made different comments about the ladies' shoddy performance

A video shared by Yabaleft Online showing three female corps members making an attempt at marching has got people reliving their camp experiences during their service year.

In the clip, the ladies in their white shorts and short response to a soldier march call as they went into action.

The ladies raised their legs forward in a hilarious manner. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

While holding each other, they made a funny show of themselves with the way they tried raised their legs while being stiff.

People who were behind the camera laughed at the comic display.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 1,000 comments with more than 31,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kinghashthattag said:

"If dem wan sh*it, make dem allow dem go toilet naaa... See as dem dey waka tyt yansh."

petite_temmie said:

"Na Yikpata for Kwara be this."

amina_minaah said:

"Not me patiently waiting for someone to say why are you running , why are you running."

grooovy.x said:

"I never see one stream wey dem no go produce people like this! Na must!"

iron_syd said:

"A queen and more don go camp."

_i.am.jude said:

"Na so them take day waka enter people relationship."

Source: Legit.ng