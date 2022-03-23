A Nigerian woman has praised God on social media platform Facebook for averting what would have been a catastrophic situation

The married woman identified as Yvonne Stanley stated that their ceiling fan fell on the bed at almost midnight but didn't hurt any of them

Highlighting how marvelling their survival is, the lady said it fell at a spot she and her hubby usually sat on the bed

A Nigerian woman, Yvonne Stanley, has taken to social media to narrate how she and her entire family survived a ceiling fan accident in the home.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 23, she revealed that their ceiling fan fell on the bed just as she and her husband were about to go to sleep.

They escaped unhurt Photo Credit: Yvonne Stanley

Source: Facebook

According to her, the incident happened at exactly 11:55 pm on Tuesday with her two kids already fast asleep on the bed.

Yvonne can't fathom how they escaped

Appreciating God for saving their lives, the lady marvelled at how it fell without touching the kids lying on the bed despite their 'gymnastic sleeping skills.'

She added that it fell at a spot she and her husband usually sat, it just happened that they didn't sit there as of the time the fan fell.

Her post read in part:

"I can't keep quiet about this o... If it had gone the other way, RIP attached to my children's photo would have been louder than this.

"I've heard of casualties as a result of fallen ceiling fan, but no one saw this coming.

"Last night at about 11:15pm. Right before me and hubbys eyes, this fan that was rolling fell without any fault, sound or sign.

"How Almighty God arranged these kids and pushed them to one corner despite their "sleeping gymnastic skills". How neither me nor hubby chose to sit by that spot which we do most times.

"Neither the sharp blade nor the Heavy Engine touched them.

"See how they kept changing positions just within the period I took these shots. They could have rolled to the point where the fan fell. The spinning fan could have sliced the boy's feet. So many "what Ifs"..."

Nigerians thank God on her behalf

Patience Etim said:

"The name of the lord be praised, his miracles in our life are unending."

Anietie Idung said:

"This is the second time I'm seeing this. First, it happened in my church while service was ongoing but Glory to God ,the injury was not much on the lady."

Charlie Ifo said:

"God is indeed awesome. How we for talk am. Thank you Jesus. He will continue to disappoint the enemy for your sake."

Ekaette Joseph said:

"What a mighty God we serve. You do for us what we cannot do for ourselves. I join in your praise my brother and sister to the one who alone deserves all the glory of the world."

