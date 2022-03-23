A young Nigerian man who makes TikTok videos playing football has given people a reason to laugh

The man dribbled a defender in such a way that made him fall before moving to the keeper and repeating the same action

Many people commended his football-playing skill, while some said the way the player fell easily makes it look scripted

A young Nigerian man popularly known as Pogba Junior on TikTok has got people talking with one of his videos.

In a clip shared on his social media account, the man used his football skill to make a mockery of a player and goalkeeper.

The attacker fell and sat on the floor. Photo source: @pogbajunior6pp

Source: UGC

He made a mess of them

To keep possession of the ball, he dribbled the player in such a way that he had to grab Pogba Junior's shirt to brace himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

After getting away with the ball, he approached the goalkeeper and made him material for comedy as the keeper 'looked' for the ball.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Brahamzakkay

"U can’t get passed me like that o, when I no be maguire."

Viktória Láczó said:

"Let's go you are amazing."

joshuadavid344 said:

"Why don't see the marking they are pretend marking common am I the only one here."

Abdulwahab said:

"That player goes down so easy like it is scripted."

Martins Tripson said:

"It obvious this keeper and this defender looks to be joking with you they are just pretending sleeping on the floor I would come 1 day for training."

Franklin Chibueze Frankstar

"Football dey harder than this bro. I bet you can’t last 20mins on the field."

Nigerian lady shows off football skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a talented Nigerian lady, Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia, from Ekiti state, showed off her football-playing skill in a viral video.

Posting the video on Friday, March 5, 2021, the lady said she is "an average girl from the average streets with an empty pocket and a bag of dreams."

Anthonia, therefore, asked people to help her retweet her video so that it can go viral and gain wide attention from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng