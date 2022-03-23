John Oluropo Ogunwusi, the father to the present Ooni of Ife has in an interview revealed how his son's birth was a prophetic one

The king's father said that before he was given birth to, a prophet had told them that one of his children would be famous

Ooni's dad asked for people to keep praying for the king to have the necessary wisdom to make his reign great

John Oluropo Ogunwusi, the father to the current king of Ile Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has in a video spoken about how his son’s birth was already prophesied.

In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, the king’s father said now that he is a king, his son has by tradition become his father. He revealed that he and his wife were together one afternoon when a prophet approached them.

Ooni's father said they were told not to hit his head anyhow as a kid. Photo source: @ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Don't touch his head anyhow

Oluropo stated that the prophet told them that their child who would be born at exactly 1 am would be the most famous in the family. According to him, he never saw the prophet again after that moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

When the child was eventually born, Oluropo's father told him that the kid would be king and his head should never be smacked.

He is a fast learner

The man who said he has three sons stated that the king learnt things faster when he was young and did not need to be really taught before he got a grasp on a task.

When the time to choose a king came, the father revealed that all his brothers rejected the offer except him.

Watch the full interview below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Adeleye Esther Olufunmilayo said:

"Fantastic, God bless you Baba Oba. More wisdom for our king."

Funmi Egunjobi Balogun said:

"Very Eloquent, May God continue to sustain you with good health sir."

Joseph Adedoyin said:

"Amen to all your prayers, may he live long in good health,Kabiyesi Onirisa May your days be long Sir, more strength in Jesus mighty Name. Amen."

Kehinde Oluwaseyi said:

"Baba, your narrative is fantastic and great. May the Lord continue to guard and guide Kabiesi at all times in Jesus name amen."

Ooni speaks about his child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ooni of Ife took time out to appreciate his first child, Princess Adeola.

Just days after his star-studded birthday celebration, the monarch took to his official page to speak on his daughter.

In a lengthy note, Oba Ogunwusi recounted how he had Princess Adeola when he was just 19-years-old. According to him, parenting comes with unique challenges and it was a huge responsibility for him.

Source: Legit.ng