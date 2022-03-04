A video has shown the moment Nigerians were checked before their flight took off from Bucharest in Romania

They are the first batch of over 2000 people expected to be evacuated as the Russian-Ukraine war goes on

Many Nigerians who reacted to their video online said that the affected people look tired and coming back home must have been the last option

A video has shown the moment Nigerians who were affected by the Russian war on Ukraine left Bucharest as they set on their journey to Abuja.

In a video reshared by GoldMyneTV, the Nigerians presented their documents at the immigration as they prepared to take the flight.

People said they look unhappy about coming back home.

They look tired

It was gathered that over 450 people were expected on board before takeoff. People who reacted to the video on Instagram said they all look tired and frustrated.

Watch their video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 80,000 likes.

Is coming home an option?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

donmanny_ said:

"Inside that nose mask you can see the anger and sadness in them ... nigeria was d last option."

insidelifeturkey said:

"Omo coming back to square one. Omo here worse pass Ukraine ooo."

paper_medusa said:

"See why you should invest and send money home, a big lesson."

iam_linchpin said:

"Coming back to Nigeria shouldn’t be an option for these guys… I pity the ones who just arrived Ukraine shortly before this conflict started… the money wasted on traveling & all…. Many of them will regret the decision to come back after staying 1 week in Naija."

77_banaxx_ said:

"It obvious they’re not happy going back to that country."

bustransllc_ceo said:

"What a bad decision. I will rather walk to Poland border or Finland to seek asylum."

FG's evacuation plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release shared on Twitter by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) revealed its plans to bring nationals affected by the war in Ukraine back home.

The statement revealed that the government will be evacuating Nigerians from neighbouring countries surrounding Ukraine where they are seeking refuge.

In that regard, chattered flights have been billed to lift the citizens on Wednesday, March 2. The records of the evacuees were also shared by NIDCOM on Twitter.

