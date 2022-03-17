A Nigerian lady identified as Zaccheaus Omolara has caused a stir on social media as she shared her painful life struggles

Maintaining a positive outlook, Omolara stated that it is almost 10 years since she finished secondary school but has no tertiary education degree to her name

The lady said that she discovered after 3 years in university that the admission she managed to get was fake

If being positive in the face of prevailing life struggles is a person, it would be Zaccheaus Omolara.

The young Nigerian lady set the internet on fire with her painful experiences in life while maintaining cheerfulness.

Omolara discovered her admission was fake after almost 3 years in university

Source: Facebook

In a , Omolara stated that 2023 will make it exactly 10 years since she finished secondary school but is still without a tertiary education degree.

Omolara started taking JAMB exams in 2013

The lady stated that since 2013 she began taking JAMB exams, admission had never been forthcoming despite doing well in the examinations.

Omolara added that she managed to get one but learnt it was fake after almost three years in university.

She lamented how she has to put in an effort 10 times more than others before results come her way but vowed not to allow 'some stupid circumstances put a dent on my emotions.'

Her post read in part:

"Next year 2023 will make it 10 years I graduated high school, guess what? I still don't have a BSC, ND, or HND to my name?

"This isnt due to lack of trying, nah, far from it. I started writing jambs from 2013, aced it, got denied admissions over and over again, did an A'level, spent a shitload of money only to finally get admitted, spent almost three years in school only to realize I was offered fake admission."

Social media reactions

Bhie Bhi said:

"Sigh!

"I know this and exactly how you feel babe.

"I’m so sorry you had to go through this path too.

"But guess what, this other path you’ve chosen will come out greater.

"Sending you loads of hugs."

Doyinsola Akande said:

"Dam*n! Life can be so unfair. So sorry babe, glad you are doing your best still. It sounds cliche but once there is life there is hope. Better days ahead, love you plenty."

Usman Alimat Temitope said:

"The fake admission thing happen to my sister too,she realize her admission was fake when she got to 200lv,admission that my mum sold her car for.

"Omo,I’m glad you’re doing very well for yourself."

Locd Annunaki said:

"I think this happened to someone I know, he was even our course rep then. He found out he was offered fake admission early and just disappeared from school. We only got to know years later."

Lady who became an undergraduate at almost age 30 shares her touching story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who entered university at almost age 30 had wowed netizens with her challenging experiences.

In a lengthy post, Ngozi, a first-class graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, revealed that she had dropped out of secondary school at SS1.

Only her immediate family was privy to the information that she didn't complete her secondary school education. The linguistics and communications graduate added that her father's early demise made things worse for them.

