A Nigerian man has recounted the story of what he passed through in the hands of his captors in Lybia where he went in search of greener pastures

The man identified as Nosa Okundia said he converted to Islam in the North African country due to the torture he passed through

Nosa however said he has set up a foundation to sensitise other Nigerians and to warn them of the dangers of trying to escape Nigeria through illegal means

Nosa Okundia is lucky to be alive having returned from Lybia to tell horrible stories of torture and suffering in the North African country.

Nosa said he was doing well in Nigeria before he chose to travel abroad. He said he was a carpenter and also ran a barber's shop.

Nosa said he converted to Islam due to torture. Photo credit: LegitTV

The decision to travel abroad

Nosa said he left Nigeria in 2015 and it was only when he left the shores of the country that he realised he had the wrong information. He said he will not wish his enemy the experience he had outside the country.

Conversion to Islam

According to Nosa, later in Lybia, he was forced to convert to Islam and change his name to Muhammed Musa. He said in an interview with LegitTV:

"When I was in Abuslin, Lybia, because of the suffering and torture, I became a Muslim there in the prison. They now gave me Muhammed Musa."

Nosa said he has set up a foundation to help sensitise other would-be travelers who are planning to take the illegal route out of Nigeria.

Watch the full interview below:

