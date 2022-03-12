A plus-size lady has been seen dancing energetically and happily in an interesting video she posted on Tiktok

The lady moved her shapely body with a lot of ease, making people to wonder how she is able to carry herself with such ease

The beautiful lady danced so beautifully to Booty Wurk (One Cheek At a Time) by T-Pain featuring Joey Galaxy

A lot of admiration are pouring in for a beautiful plus-size lady who took to Tiktok to share her cool dance video.

The lady identified as Mia Lana made many people happy with the ease with which she carried her body responding to the rhythm of the song.

The lady made dance look sweet and nice. Photo credit: @mialanaterry

Source: UGC

Vibbing and whining hard to Booty Wurk by T-Pain

It was a beautiful performance because she put all her efforts, involving her whole body with a whole lot of energy and infectious happiness.

Sharing the video, the lady wrote:

"I literally can’t stop doing this dance."

Her cool performance has attracted so much viewership on Tiktok where she shared it. As of the time of writing this story, the video has attracted 85k likes.

Watch the video below:

Many people who have seen the nice video have used appreciative adjectives to describe it. Here are a few of the comments:

@balz31 said:

"Amazing."

@itskaysmom said:

"I love it."

@user2972966739768 reacted:

"Killing it as always."

@Caitlin commented:

"You’re so gorgeous."

