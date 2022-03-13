A Nigerian man who terminated his secondary school at SS2 has bagged first-class degree from the University of Ibadan

The man identified as Ayomide Adedeji said he had to use private studies to write his WAEC after he stopped school, but he didn't give up

He went on to study Economics at Nigeria's premier university, attracting praises from social media users who praised him for not giving up

Ayomide Adedeji has bagged a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan where he studied Economics.

Ayomide took to LinkedIn to share his remarkable story which has inspired many people on the platform.

Ayomide has used his story to inspire many online. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Ayomide Adedeji

Stopped secondary school at SS2

It is surprising to many that Ayomide never properly finished his secondary school because when he got to SS2, he had to opt-out.

He later wrote WEAC with private study and then moved to UNIBADAN from where he has now graduated with flying colours.

Sharing his story, Ayomide wrote:

"I faced financial challenges in secondary school having to opt out of school in SS2 and focus on active self study and the occasional private lesson for WAEC preparation while also taking up a teaching job. Despite this, I ended up with one of the best results in my set. Through all these, I learnt determination and focus."

"Going into UI, all I had on my mind was to be the best I could be. I was not really fixated on the 'First class' as I have always believed that university education will always make you a better person despite your class of grade. My story is one of God's grace , determination and strength."

Social media users react

As soon as he shared his inspirational story, many took to the comment section to join in the celebration. Here are a few of what people are saying:

Adeola Adenikinju said:

"Proud of you and your accomplishments. Greater heights ahead."

Emmanuel Afimia:

"Congratulations Prof for producing yet another First Class. We who have been opportune to experience your academic leadership and advice can testify to this."

