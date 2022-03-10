A young Nigerian caused a commotion on a road as he drove a sports car he built himself alongside normal cars

The lad identified as Kensmith Rechiel was the cynosure of all eyes on the road as people marvelled at his creation

In a video shared on social media, people stooped to watch him just as some offered gifts including cash

A young boy's talent has turned him into a celebrity on a busy road in an instant.

The talented Nigerian identified as Kensmith Rechiel built a yellow sports car himself and took it for a ride on a ride, fighting for right of way like normal cars.

He built it himself Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

The Imo state indigene famed for his sterling automobile creations thrilled road users who stopped to take a closer look at the beautiful locally-made whip.

People gave him gifts

In a short video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, men got him gifts including cash as a way of encouraging his work.

One particular road user who was overwhelmed by the ride hailed the lad with a fist bump greeting.

A small crowd formed around him as people watched him in amazement. The lad was all smiles throughout. It is reported that it happened in Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@soft_swiss said:

"Creativity."

@uncle_p1 said:

"Beautiful and impressive."

@ubagod22 said:

"Mbaise people have great talent.

"We are the best."

Kensmith says he wants to build robots but doesn't have money to fulfill that dream

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kensmith said he built a motorbike, single-seater aircraft and some remote-controlled cars before he turned 18.

He lamented how lack of funds and financial wherewithal has hampered his desires of creating robots and further consolidating on his invention as his father is without work while the family lives off his mother's bean cakes business.

He said:

"I discovered my talents when I was 7 and have been building things ever since including locally-made remote-controlled cars, single-seater aircraft, two-seater sea boat and the most recent is the motorbike.

"My major challenge so far has been finance. I do some menial jobs to make sure I invented and built something."

