Emmanuel Oluseyi, a Nigerian man who lives in Dubai, UAE has spoken on the high cost of living there in comparison with the West African country

Emmanuel who also works in the UAE city revealed that getting Nigeran delicacies are expensive

He said a plate of amala goes for about N20k in Dubai and spoke on the only thing he misses about Nigeria

For sure living abroad comes with lots of differences in comparison with one's country of birth.

A Nigerian man who resides and works in Dubai has highlighted the cost of living as one of the challenges of living in the United Arab Emirates city famed for its ultramodern architecture.

Emmanuel says he misses Nigerian food Photo Credit: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with Legit.ng's Abisola Alawode, Emmanuel explained that a bedroom apartment there can cost N300k per month in the low brow areas there and can be got at higher prices in high brow areas.

He said that one would still have to share kitchen space, toilet and passage for such a price.

What he misses most about Nigeria

When asked what he misses most about Nigeria, Emmanuel said it is definitely the food. This is as getting them in Dubai is costly.

He said:

"In Nigeria, one can get foodstuffs like vegetables at cheaper prices, but in Dubai here, it is very expensive.

"Even their local restaurants here sell a plate of amala for about N15-20k. To also get Nigerian foodstuffs here (Dubai) is expensive."

Social media users share their thoughts on his revelations

Roche Niecy said:

"Aboderin Haleem Hardeywunmy Shephyu, if the 5k is 1,200 usa dollars for a year's rent in Nigeria that's amazing because most pay that and even twice that per month for rent only in usa.

"It's understandable why Americans are moving to Africa. The cost of living is so very affordable. That's awesome!"

Ebenezer Akhideno said:

"Adapt to eating wholesome local food wherever you stay."

Ju Bi Lee said:

"Bros abeg i wan ask u..na d price b ur problem abi na say u no dey see d food chop?...bcos for naija here 200naira amala be like one mould of hand.u no fit chop am belle full..anyway i hear say dubai amala dey perform signs and wonders..if u chop am once,e dey last inside ur belle for 2 or 3 days..abeg na true?"

Aboderin Haleem Hardeywunmy Shephyu said:

"We are have been hearing many ridiculous comment which people out of dis country comment about. But they will never says they are coming back soon because of excess spending. Me too want come dey chop rost corn of 5k."

