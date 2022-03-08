Women are an important aspect of the world's social strata. Their roles in shaping the world and helping society to move forward have already been established as indispensable.

Today is International Women's Day, a day set aside to draw attention to the contributions of women to the development of the entire world.

Iceland Prime Minister Katrin JakobsdottirNamibian and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons and Wilson Center

There are several women in powerful leadership positions all over the world. Legit.ng has listed some of them that are presidents or prime ministers in their countries.

1. Iceland: Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir

The Prime Minister of Iceland is Katrin Jakobsdottir. She clinched the post in 2017 at the age of 42.

Following the emergence, Iceland has a positive image in the international community, leading to a boom in the country's tourism sector and a reduction in unemployment.

2. The Marshall Islands: President Hilda Heine

The Marshall Islands has a powerful woman named Hilda Heine as president.

She became president of the Pacific Island country in 2016 and she is the first woman to hold such a powerful post in the country.

3. New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern is a popular face in the international arena and she is seen as a symbol of the struggle for the recognition of the right for women to aspire to positions of authority.

At 38, Ardern is the youngest to hold such a powerful post in New Zealand.

4. Namibia: Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

The Prime Minister of Namibia is Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and she is a symbol of hope for other African women hoping to climb to power.

She became the Prime Minister in 2015 to global applause.

5. Bangladesh: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina is the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh, having served the country for 18 years.

In 2017, she was hailed worldwide after her government provided help to 700,000 citizens of Myanmar who were fleeing genocide.

6. Nepal: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari

Bidhya Devi Bhandari is another powerful woman making a statement on what women can achieve.

She is the president of Nepal. She was elected in 2015 and reelected for a second term in 2018.

7. Estonia: President Kersti Kaljulaid

In 2016, a lady became the first woman to lead Estonia since it gained independence from the Soviet Union.

The emergence of President Kersti Kaljulaid has been described as a good development for the country.

8. Croatia: President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

Croatia is one of the countries where a woman is at the helms of affairs. The president of the country is Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. She clinched the powerful position in 2015.

There are so many other women in powerful positions of authority. The list above is just but a few.

Nigeria also has powerful women that are making waves across the globe. One of them is Dr Ngozi Okojo Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

