Help is coming the way of hundreds of Nigerians who have been stranded following the Russian invasion of Ukraine

This is as the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, announced that evacuation will begin on Wednesday, March 2

The minister gave the update at a meeting he had with the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government says it will start evacuating its citizens who are trapped in the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine on Wednesday, March 2.

Daily Trust reported that the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said this at a meeting with the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, February 28.

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said Nigerians stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war will be evacuated. Photo credit: @GeoffreyOnyeama

Source: Twitter

The minister said the FG had concluded arrangements to begin the evacuation of Nigerians who have successfully crossed into other countries as Ukraine comes under Russian's invasion.

He gave assurance that planes would be dispatched to those countries to begin the evacuation of Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“We hope to start evacuation hopefully Wednesday… We are doing everything possible to ensure that come Wednesday, we will dispatch planes for evaluation”.

Ukrainian minister dismisses racism allegation, says Onyeama

Onyeama also spoke on the allegations of racism and discrimination against Nigerians and other blacks trying to cross the Ukrainian border to other countries for safety.

He said:

“The advice then was for Nigerians to stay put, but as soon as the air strike started, most people started advancing towards the borders and this caused huge backlog of people who were walking 37 kilometers to the Polish border.

“And when I started hearing stories of racism and discrimination, I called the Ukrainian Minister and he said it had nothing to do with race.”

Russia-Ukraine War: This is what Buhari's government must do, Atiku reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, February 24, urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to evacuate Nigerians residing in Ukraine.

Atiku noted that majority of Nigerians in Ukraine were students, hence the need to evacuate them.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate made the remark in reaction to the Russian invasion Ukraine.

Source: Legit.ng