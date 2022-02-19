A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John has advised married men on how to respond towards a violent wife

According to the man of God, a man should respond in a mature way if, for instance, he received a slap from his wife

He said a man who received a slap from his wife should leave the house for a moment and go out and calm down with a bottle of beer

A popular Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John has told men to react in a measured way if they receive a slap from their wife.

In a sermon he preached in his parish, the priest said if a man receives a slap from his wife, such a man should leave the house and calm down for a moment.

Father Oluoma John Chinyere says a man should apply measured response. Photo credit: Fada Oluoma

Source: Facebook

Take one bottle and calm down

The respected priest says the response towards such a wife should be measured and mature. His words:

"Your wife slaps you. What do you do? A canal man, what will a canal man do? The slap will not even reach the man's face, he will cease the hand there and break all the four fingers first, and beat the living daylight out of the woman."

"A spiritually matured progressive wife cannot slap the husband. But if you are a man and you are unfortunate and your wife slaps you, measured response. Oga, don't do anything. Carry your cloth, go out of the house."

"If the blessed sacrament is far from you, do one Our Father, three Haile Maries, go and take one bottle of Hero. When you take one bottle of Hero, you calm down, you hear? Measured response. You begin to consult with the Holy Spirit, what do I do? You will get a response."

Watch the sermon below:

Social media users react

When Oluoma shared his sermon on his Instagram handle, @fadaoluoma it attracted reactions from social media users including On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze who referred to it as "Amazing teaching." A few more reactions are captured below:

@ralph_newrevelation commented:

"I'm on this table. If I had a quarrel with my wife, na to go bar call a friend and take 2 Heineken. I'm good to go."

@excellwithtime said:

"I married the sweetest man in the world. How will I even think of slapping a man that treats me like a queen? The guy sweet die."

@king.temitope reacted:

"This is a true man of God crowned with wisdom."

Drinking alcohol won’t stop you from going to heaven

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John was quoted as saying drinking alcohol does not stop one from making heaven.

According to the priest, the consumption of alcohol is not a sin.

He also said alcohol is medicinal and hence cannot stop their heavenly pursuit.

