A young woman in America has revealed that she married a man whose surname is pronounced the same as hers

Though she was hesitant in going out with him when they met as coworkers, they have now been married for five years

Many people went into her comment section to say her encounter is interesting as some disclosed that the same thing happened to them

A young white lady has revealed that she married a man whose name is pronounced the same way as hers.

In sharing her special love story in a TikTok video, she revealed that the man was her colleague at work. The man was a PE teacher when they met.

Our name is the same

According to Nine, the woman was hesitant to date the man because his name was Lille and she is Lilly. The only thing that differentiates the spelling of their name is the letters “ie”.

She captioned her video as:

“When you said you wouldn’t go on a date with the PE teacher whose last name was the same as your first, but now you’ve been married five years, own a house, have a dog, and have gone three round of IVF together.”

The woman said that she kept her maiden name and now her government name is Lilly Lille.

Below are some of the reactions:

Kelsey Winiecki said:

"I can’t believe I just realized your name was Lilly Lille. I LOVE IT lol."

Calliope Fox said:

"I had a principal named Neil McNeil in middle school."

user3731051836058 said:

"My husband adopted my son in 2019 and now my son’s name is Hunter Hunter."

Christy Smith Crist said:

"I am Christy Crist. We dated in HS and reconnected as adults. I would every time in HS some would point out my name if we got married."

Kimberly Garrett said:

"My married name is Kim Lynn Lin. I am way too white for that name."

Darcy Lindsey said:

"My husband almost dated a Lindsay. She turned him down because his last name is Lindsey my win, her loss!"

