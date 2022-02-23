News has emerged that the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro turned back students who failed to wear undies to school

However, people who have heard the story are trying to determine what criteria the school used to check and confirm undieless students

A video seen online showed some student discussing the whole thing outside the school gate apparently when the checks were going on

This started when a video emerged, alleging that the school was turning back students who came to school without undies.

Students seen standing at the DSUST gate. Photo credit: @gossipmilnaija

Source: Instagram

Students seen standing outside school gate

A good number of students were seen standing outside the school gate, discussing the issue apparently when the show was going on. A voice from the video says:

"No b*a, no entry. If you are wearing rugged jean you will not enter. If you are not wearing b*a you will not enter, if you are not wearing p@nt you will not enter."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users are reacting to the video in hilarious ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

@iamdchairman said:

"How dem take know say them no wear b*a or p@nt."

@marvelousekarika reacted:

"B*a I understand buh did they know about p@nt?"

@anniesenhancebeauty commented:

"How do you attend lectures without wearing a b*a? This generation sha."

@el_dee89 said:

"Now my only question is how do they know your not wearing b*a talkless of even p@nt."

@jaymymusic said:

"Why will you go to school without b*a or p@nt. Shey naa olosho you wan go do abi?? That’s good for you guys."

Source: Legit.ng