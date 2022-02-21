Made for law by passion and thoroughly built for arts by talent - this is the stunning story of another Nigerian genius, Ake-Abasi Linus Okoko, who is taking the world of painting and drawing by storm with his quiet unique artistry that transcends the conventional gimmick of the familiar art-making.

The 22-year-old young man from Ikot-Abasi LGA in Akwa Ibom state did not really have any special training in arts and drawing. The only self-discovery catalyst for Linus, however, was that he took fine arts in his West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

"That's what has helped me so far," Linus told Legit.ng on the journey in the making of a Nigerian Picasso --of law.

Now, he makes top-notch paintings and drawing with salt and everything inspiration brings.

Linus Okoko, a law student at UNIUYO, is a also n artist with unique art of drawing.

Source: Original

Irresistible, I can't just leave my art

When Linus gained admission at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), he chose to study law which he described as his passion. His dream is to become a lawyer of repute.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Like this reporter, Linus said he is always confronted with questions by people who have seen his artwork on if he was forced to choose law instead of fine art.

But the truth is that art chose him. He had been doing drawing right from primary and secondary school. And when he entered UNIUYO, he decided to take it seriously because he could not leave art and vice-versa. They are an inseparable duo, made for each other.

He said:

"Most people ask if I was forced to do law because of the way I draw. But the truth is that I wasn't. I had a great passion for law that's why I applied for the course. I had been drawing before then right from when I was in primary and secondary school. I just decided to take my art further making it official after I had admission and discovered that I can't just leave it like that."

Dangote Challenge inspired salt drawing

Although Linus has been using different approaches for his drawing and painting, another unique selling point of his craft is the use of salt for painting.

The young versatile Law student said he was inspired by the #DangoteSaltArtChallenge which he took part in when he saw the challenge on social media.

"I decided to take part in it and ever since then I've been drawing with salt," he further disclosed.

Apart from salt, Linus makes great drawings with charcoal, colour pencils, ball-pen, salt and practically any other thing he feels inspired to use.

The challenge of juggling between law and art

For Linus, combining his studies with art is not easy but it is a sacrifice he is always ready to make. According to him, he is ready to take his art further and also pursue his dream in law respectively.

"For now, I draw people as commissions. I don't really have the time to pass messages through my art because of my studies," he said.

He is a talented artist - Inibehe

On Sunday, February 20, human rights lawyer and current affairs commentator Barrister Inibehe Effiong commended the artwork of the young man when he took to his Facebook page to shower Linus with a flurry of encomium.

Sharing Linus' portrait of him for his legion of social media followers, Inibehe said he was gifted the art piece by the young man when he visited the faculty of law, University of Uyo.

He wrote:

"A law student, Ake Abasi Linus Okoko, presented this Salt Art Portrait as a gift to me when I visited the Faculty of Law, University of Uyo last week because according to him, I have been an inspiration to him.

"He used salt to draw this portrait. I appreciate his creativity and benevolence."

Art is a form of expression. For the young man, the aspiration is to "speak against injustice, address social ills, and promote a sense of therapy" with his art.

Nigerian lady makes shoes, bags with recycled pure water nylon

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that while interest in recycling materials seemed to be on an increase, a Nigerian lady took a different side to it.

The lady has taken to recycling nylon wastes and she is doing it really well with wonderful results.

In a LinkedIn post, the lady identified as Adejoke Lasisi shared beautiful bags, clothes and shoes she made from recycled pure water nylon wastes.

Source: Legit.ng