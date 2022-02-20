A Nigerian lady named Chika Oriuwa has been named among the 50 most influential people in Canada by Maclean’s Power List

A Nigerian lady, Chika Oriuwa has been listed by Maclean’s Power List as one of the 50 most influential people in Canada. She is a psychiatric resident at the University of Toronto. She has also been immortalised as Barbie Role Model by American toy maker, Mattel.

This is in recognition of her role in encouraging black students to apply to study medicine. In 2016, Oriuwa was the only black student in her class of 259 students at the University of Toronto.

Chika emerges number 37 on the Maclean's Power List.

Source: Instagram

She became concerned

Her being the only student in her class made her become concerned about the fact that not many black students are enrolled for medicine in the school. She started a programme called Black student application programme.

At the last count, since her advocacy programme started, 25 blacks have been admitted to study medicine in the school. This is the highest number of blacks ever admitted for medicine in the university.

Commenting, Maclean says:

"Oriuwa is upending racism in the medical community–and inspiring future doctors along the way. That's why she's on the 2022 Maclean's Power List."

In an article published on Maclean's website, Oriuwa says:

“I’ve spoken at my high school in Brampton, Ont., and had young Black women tell me, ‘I want to be a doctor because you did it, and you’re just like us. To be able to inspire them is so incredible for me."

Source: Legit.ng